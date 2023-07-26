46-year-old personality can become Shayna Baszler's Paul Heyman, says veteran - "Bring him in as her manager" (Exclusive)

While Shayna Baszler's combat skills have never been doubted, her work on the microphone has often been criticized throughout her WWE career. Vince Russo recently pitched the idea for the company to get former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen to manage Baszler.

MMA fans would be familiar with Sonnen as he fought in UFC's Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions, fighting against most top fighters of his era. Despite never winning a title, Chael Sonnen was known for his trash talk and ability to sell fights.

Sonnen would seemingly often play the role of a kayfabe heel, and Vince Russo felt the retired Mixed Martial Artist would be perfect as Shayna Baszler's manager.

The Queen of Spades was also once a part of the UFC, and WWE would have no problems writing a storyline around Chael Sonnen's support for her. Russo honestly felt Baszler needed someone like Paul Heyman beside her, and Sonnen could ably fill that spot. Here's what the veteran said during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"Chael Sonnen. Yes! Bro, do you know what they need to do? Here's what we're going to talk about next. Shayna Baszler is horrible on the mic, absolutely horrible on the mic. That dude is a huge wrestling fan. Bring him in as her manager. Let him be Paul E to Roman Reigns, with Shayna Baszler. Bring him in. That guy can generate heat. He will never have to talk; he is a wrestling fan, bro, a great entertainer, personality. Bring that dude in to manage and do something with her." [From 53:00 to 54:30]

Vince Russo on why WWE can't let Shayna Baszler cut a promo

The former NXT Women's Champion recently turned on friend Ronda Rousey. It kick-started a long-awaited feud, which is expected to culminate in a SummerSlam match between the real-life friends.

Due to her exploits in NXT and her generally intimidating aura, Baszler has always been considered a talent who could lead the charge as a women's champion. Shayna is yet to win a singles title on the main roster, but she could be in the reckoning for a championship shot if she defeats Rousey.

Vince Russo, however, stated Shayna desperately needed someone to deliver promos for her if she wished to have a solid program with Rhea Ripley.

"I'm telling you, and you can make Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley mean something, but not if she is going to talk," Vince added. "I'm telling you, man, he'd be great. You can't let her cut a promo; it's bad." [From 54:31 to 55:00]

