46-year-old star made $800,000 during his four-year WWE run

A former WWE Superstar has revealed exactly how much money he made during his four-year run with the company.

Maven last wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2005. His stint in the company lasted from 2001 to 2005 and he did quite well for himself as a mid-card act.

Maven now has his own YouTube channel that's doing some incredible numbers. His latest video focuses on how much money he made during his WWE run during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Maven had the following to say about the same:

"So one of the questions I get asked all the time, 'Maven how much did you make in your time in the WWE?' Well, it might be more, it might be less than you figured. But it's about there. We have it about right around 800,000. Obviously you can see I saved every penny, being able to see all 50 states, being able to go to 11 different countries, I would say I made out like a bandit." [11:23-12:07]

Maven was a three-time WWE Hardcore Champion

Maven's biggest push on the main roster came in late 2004 when he feuded with Evolution. He was never pushed as a world title contender but he did win the Hardcore title on three occasions.

Maven didn't do anything of note during his final few months in the company. He was paired with Simon Dean on the RAW brand in mid-2005. The duo went on to compete in a Tag Team Turmoil match contested for the World Tag Team Championship at Backlash 2005. Unfortunately, they failed to win the belts that night.

Simon Dean was later drafted to the SmackDown brand while Maven remained on RAW. He was released on July 5, 2005, thus ending his four-year run in the promotion.

Were you a fan of Maven back then? Did he deserve a push on the main roster?

