46-year-old star says he was fired after he didn't listen to John Laurinaitis' "good advice"

A former WWE star has claimed that he was fired after he didn't pay heed to John Laurinaitis' advice. The star in question is Maven.

Maven was a solid mid-card act on WWE TV during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was a part of Tough Enough and even won the Hardcore Championship thrice. It has been 18 long years since his WWE release, which came in 2005.

Maven recently opened up about an unwritten WWE rule that he didn't follow and thus got fired. As per the star, the WWE ring is set up hours before a show to give wrestlers time to practice and rehearse matches.

"The rule that ultimately, in my opinion, led to me getting fired, and that is, get down to the ring and learn your craft." [6:09-6:18]

Maven stated that John Laurinaitis told him multiple times to practice with guys like Fit Finlay, but he didn't pay heed to the advice.

"To his credit, Johnny Ace, Director of Talent Relations, told me multiple times that it was in my best interest to get down to the ring and work with guys like fit Finley who is a wealth of knowledge. And, what can I say, I was a 25-26 year old kid who didn't listen to good advice, and I thought it was probably a better idea to go off to the gym and get a workout in once I had my match." [6:51-7:20]

John Laurinaitis' 21-year run with WWE came to an end last year

John Laurinaitis worked as Senior Vice President of Talent Operations from 2001 to 2012. He had a brief stint as the Head of Talent Relations in 2021-22. Amidst the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon's hush-money scandal in 2022, Laurinaitis was replaced by Bruce Prichard.

He was finally released by WWE in August 2022, thus ending his 21-year stint with the promotion.

As for Maven, he worked on the independent circuit for a brief period following his WWE release. He's doing pretty well with his YouTube channel and is bagging massive numbers on a regular basis. He also looks in incredible shape for his age.

