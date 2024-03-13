46-year-old superstar claims WWE's "rotten" system was the reason for his exit (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently explained the reason behind his departure from the company, blaming the management for his decision.

The superstar in question, Sin Cara, was signed to the Stamford-based promotion for around a decade. Despite being a remarkable in-ring competitor, he was not pushed much on the main roster by the Vince McMahon-led management. The only title he won was in NXT when he teamed up with Kalisto to secure the Tag Team Championship under Triple H's creative vision.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the 46-year-old disclosed that the creative team didn't have any storylines for him, which ultimately affected his motivation to compete in WWE:

"The last few years, it was hard because I was just going to television and sitting down in catering for a lot of the times. There was no storylines for me. I didn't know what was going on, so I was just going through the process of going to Live events and then going on the road and coming back on. I wasn't motivated at all," said Sin Cara. [32:39 onwards]

Sin Cara claimed that WWE's management at the time couldn't recognize talent, leading to his departure in 2019:

"The system is rotten. It's a very tough word to use, but it was rotten. We needed a change because the people that were behind everything going on, they are not looking, you know, really at the talent. The talent that was there." [33:52 onwards]

The masked star has been working on the independent circuit since his exit. He recently defeated Bobby Lee Jr. in an IOCW Title match in El Paso, Texas.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. You can view the exclusive interview below: