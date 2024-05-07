46-year-old WWE legend gets a standing ovation after RAW goes off the air

Monday Night RAW went overtime this week by nearly two minutes, forcing the USA Network to wrap it up as soon as possible. After the show went off the air, a WWE legend received a standing ovation from the crowd in Hartford, CN.

Hartford, Connecticut, was the host of Monday Night RAW this week as the King and the Queen of the Ring tournament kicked off. There were also a couple of big title matches that seemed to be made official, including that of Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan, while Sami Zayn offered to put his title on the line in Saudi Arabia against both Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

Although Sheamus fell short in his attempt to become a two-time King of the Ring winner and Gunther picked up his third win against The Celtic Warrior, the 46-year-old legend received a touching standing ovation after RAW went off the air.

The Celtic Warrior would make it clear on X/Twitter after the match that there would be no part four to his epic rivalry with The Ring General. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of his bruised chest, a common theme whenever he has faced The Ring General.

It's nice to see the WWE Universe paying him the respect that he deserves for all that he put in.

Despite a loss, it was yet another banger from Sheamus. The star is well on his way to becoming a top name on RAW once again.