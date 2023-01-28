Mere hours before the Royal Rumble PLE, Bobby Lashley declared that he would eliminate Brock Lesnar from the annual free-for-all.

The Beast Incarnate recently made his WWE return at RAW XXX and helped Austin Theory defeat Bobby Lashley to retain his US title. The surprise attack reignited Lesnar's feud with The All Mighty and the two top stars are set to enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

It is almost a given that Lashley and Brock Lesnar will end up colliding at some point during the Royal Rumble match. Lashley has now made a bold statement regarding Lesnar and the Royal Rumble match. Here's what he wrote in his tweet:

"Everybody else in the #RoyalRumble I’m warning you now…stay the hell out of my way!! I’m getting rid of Brock tonight, and THEN I’ll take care of the rest of you!"

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have been arch-rivals for about a year now

Lashley wanted to battle Lesnar for years on end and opened up about the same in various interviews in the past. Last year at the Royal Rumble PLE, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. Shortly after, he had this to say about the bout:

"With fighting and with professional wrestling, the biggest key is, can you take what they give you?. When you have a match with somebody like Brock, I knew that I was probably going to end up in Suplex City. You're probably going to end up in the F5. You're probably going to feel his power and his strength, and I felt all of that and I kept going. I put that Hurt Lock in, and if you watch the match back, he was going down and that's the one thing I wanted to see." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Lashley went on to lose to Lesnar in their second encounter at Crown Jewel 2022. It would be quite a sight to behold if/when these two powerhouses have a face-off during the Royal Rumble match.

Who will be eliminated if Bobby Lashley meets Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Checkout 10 Worst Booking Mistakes in WWE Royal Rumble History:

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes