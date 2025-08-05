  • home icon
  • 47-Year-Old Legend Reacts to WWE Referee Suddenly Stopping His Match on RAW

47-Year-Old Legend Reacts to WWE Referee Suddenly Stopping His Match on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 01:13 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

A 47-year-old WWE legend was not happy with how his match played out on RAW as the referee counted both him and his opponent out. He had a three-word response.

This week after SummerSlam, we saw the continuation of the story between Sheamus and Rusev, with the two essentially being even in their matches against each other. It all depends on who has the better night, and that's how the winner usually emerges.

However, their match on the episode of the red brand after SummerSlam ended in a double count-out as they were both brawling at ringside. The 47-year-old legend, Sheamus, was not happy with the referee calling the match and said:

"LET THEM FIGHT!"

It looks like Sheamus put his phone down because a bit later, he was seen still fighting with Rusev as they crossed paths with the newly-crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions backstage.

As usual, the referees, producers, and security had to get involved as various boxes were being tumbled amid collateral damage in the fight. It's going to be interesting to see when they next cross paths, as many will be hoping to see it happen in Paris later this month.

This has been the most evenly matched rivalry we've seen in a while.

