47-year-old management personnel should return after Vince McMahon allegations, according to former WWE employee

Former WWE employee Jim Cornette believes Stephanie McMahon should return to the company after the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

The McMahon family patriarch had to resign from his role at TKO following a new lawsuit against him. It was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused Vince of sexual assault and abuse.

In a recent clip from the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Stephanie could possibly return to the company. He mentioned that the Billion Dollar Princess had always managed to avoid controversies and that her addition to the board would enhance the company's image after the recent allegations.

"You know it might be good if Stephanie came back. Stephanie might be the McMahon. Think about this, in hindsight, she has dodged Vince every chance she could for the last two years. She left, then all of a sudden he had to leave, so she came back. And when he came back, she left again. Triple H, did he not at one point vote that maybe Vince shouldn't come back?" [3:15 - 3:47]

You can watch the full video here:

Stephanie McMahon stepped away from WWE after Vince McMahon returned

Back in July 2022, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis were accused of alleged misconduct, forcing the former CEO to step back from his roles in WWE. While Triple H took over the reins of the creative team, Stephanie McMahon came out of retirement to function as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Stephanie did an amazing job of restoring stakeholder and fan sentiments. After a few months, Vince McMahon used his influence to return to the board, and his daughter once again stepped back.

Expand Tweet

She shared her resignation letter on Twitter and mentioned that she would be cheering the company from the sidelines.

Do you think Stephanie should return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here