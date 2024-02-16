47-year-old star was told he wasn't one of Triple H's favorite people

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that he heard Triple H wasn't fond of him.

Maven has been active in the pro-wrestling scene for a while now, primarily due to his successful YouTube channel. He touches upon a variety of pro wrestling topics on his channel every week.

On his latest YouTube stream, Maven opened up about his relationship with Triple H. He revealed that he heard from some people that The Game didn't like him.

"I have no idea what he thinks of me. I've heard from other people that I know and trust that I was not one of his favorite people. And if so, hey, that's his opinion. Every man's entitled to his own opinion, I'm not gonna belittle him for having his, even if it's negative about me. I mean I'm just gonna have to go and do this or do something else. Find success in other avenues. And you know what? I'm perfectly fine with that." [49:36-50:14]

Triple H and Maven were rivals back in late 2004 while being involved in a major feud

In late 2004, Evolution kicked off a feud with RAW's top babyfaces, and it led to a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match at Survivor Series. Maven was a member of the babyface group that took on Evolution at the mega event.

Maven was eliminated by Triple H during the match. However, the babyfaces had the last laugh as Randy Orton hit an RKO on The Game to pick up the victory for his team.

As a result of the win, the babyfaces got to be in charge of WWE RAW for the next four weeks. Maven went back to being a mid-card act following this storyline. He was let go by WWE months later.

