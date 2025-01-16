47-year-old star wants to return to WWE after nearly 20 years; makes an announcement

A veteran performer, who last competed for WWE over two decades back, has publicly shared his desire to return to the company after spending years competing in Mexico. Mark Jindrak announced on his X/Twitter account that he was willing to return to the USA to compete for either WWE or AEW.

Jindrak joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2001 after it acquired WCW. The 47-year-old was immediately thrust into the infamous Invasion storyline. Though he had the potential to make it big, his career never took off in the company. After a nearly four-year stint, Mark Jindrak was released from in 2005 and he has since moved to Mexico, where he competes for the likes of CMLL and AAA.

However, a few days back, he got the fans talking when he posted a picture of himself on his X/Twitter account and announced that he was willing to bring back his talents to the USA. The veteran performer also tagged AEW and WWE in his post, indicating he was interested in working for either of the promotions.

"Mark 'Benjamin Button' Jindrak. I’ve been watching Heels on Netflix and I’m inspired to try and wrestle back in USA again @WWE @AEW," tweeted Mark Jindrak.

Batista addressed rumors of taking Mark Jindrak's spot in WWE

Last year, in a chat with Chris Van Vliet, Batista opened up about the rumors of Mark Jindrak originally being considered to be a part of Evolution instead of him. The Hollywood star explained that after he suffered an unforeseen injury, WWE merely tested Jindrak for a spot in Evolution while he was healing up.

"No, he [Mark Jindrak] never had that spot. So, I was with OVW, and I got injured. I was out for a while, and they didn't want to keep waiting for me. They thought they should fill the spot. So, they were testing out Mark Jindrak, and they did film some stuff with him. And they decided it just didn't work as well, and they wanted to wait for me to come back and be healthy. I know, 'cause I've heard that rumor, and it's just not true. It was always meant to be us four," Batista said.

Evolution would go on to become a resounding success as it laid the foundation for Randy Orton and Batista to become the megastars they are today.

