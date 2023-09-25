47-year-old superstar betrays faction to join the Bullet Club

At the NJPW Destruction in Kobe show, the Bullet Club gained a new member in the form of veteran wrestler and multi-time champion Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Kanemaru, a former member of Suzuki-gun, was one of the original members of the Just 5 Guys (also known as Just 4 Guys) faction. He joined forces with Taichi, Douki, Taka Michinoku, and SANADA after Suzuki-gun was disbanded.

At Destruction in Kobe, Kanemaru assisted SHO in defeating Taichi to win the KOPW 2023 Provisional Championship. In doing so, the 47-year-old star joined forces with the BC sub-group, House of Torture, and betrayed Just 5 Guys.

House of Torture had already consisted of EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo, and Yujiro Takahashi. Meanwhile, the main BC unit recently underwent major changes, with David Finlay leading from the front.

What is the current state of the Bullet Club?

The Bullet Club currently has several incarnations and members all across the world. The main unit of the faction is based in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is led by David Finlay.

Finlay took over leadership from the departing Jay White and added Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, and Alex Coughlin to the faction. The group had already consisted of past members Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo.

The faction is also home to multiple champions, with Coughlin and Kidd possessing the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Finlay is the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion.

Over in AEW, the group also has its own version in the form of Bullet Club Gold. The faction consists of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns. On IMPACT Wrestling, Chris Bey and Ace Austin are representing BC.

Following White's exit from New Japan Pro Wrestling, he signed with AEW. In his new home promotion, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion quickly formed his own faction.

