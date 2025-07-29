48-year-old legend to lose at WWE SummerSlam 2025, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to Bill Apter, a 48-year-old legend is set to lose in a huge title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He praised the overall storyline on Monday Night RAW, but the veteran doesn't believe that a title change will happen.On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about their thoughts on the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2025.Bill Apter praised the story between AJ Styles and &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom, but he predicted that the legendary 48-year-old Styles would lose at MetLife Stadium.&quot;I think it's a good match. I like the skits they've done to build them up. I don't think Dominik [Mysterio] is going to lose the title. I think someone in The Judgment Day is going to help him out, and AJ Styles will be frustrated once again, this time in front of the sell-out crowd at SummerSlam,&quot; Apter said. [0:43-1:05]Mac Davis went on to praise the storyline for its overall simplicity and praised both AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio for their respective roles.You can watch the full video below:What did Teddy Long have to say about the Intercontinental Title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025?Teddy Long was also full of praise for the AJ Styles-Dominik Mysterio storyline leading up to SummerSlam 2025 and described it as being simple and straightforward, as it must be.So what is his prediction about the big Intercontinental Championship match?Teddy Long concurred with Bill Apter's sentiment, as he believes that Dominik Mysterio will retain the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025.&quot;That's good stuff; that's the way it was done. And doing that is so simple. It ain't hard to do. But I still believe that Dominik is going to retain the title,&quot; he said. [1:31-1:48]There will certainly be more fans rallying for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom this time around, as his popularity has skyrocketed in the last few months. Not only did he receive massive cheers when he became the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41, but his recent surprise appearance in AAA got an explosive reaction as well.The Phenomenal AJ Styles has previously won the Intercontinental Championship, and WWE logic suggests that he will lose at SummerSlam. This is because AJ pinned Dominik Mysterio on the RAW before The Biggest Party of The Summer when he teamed up with The Kabuki Warriors to face &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Mixed Tag Team Match.It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out when the Intercontinental Championship is on the line this Sunday.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.