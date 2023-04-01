49-year-old former Champion ridicules Bobby Lashley for not having a match at WWE WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE manager MVP recently addressed the issue of Bobby Lashley not having a match at WrestleMania 39.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley was scheduled to be in a match against Bray Wyatt at the Show of Shows. In the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber, Lashley started a feud with the Eater of Worlds, but Wyatt was soon taken off TV due to an undisclosed illness, and there was no mention of the match altogether.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, MVP turned his attention to former Hurt Business member Bobby Lashley and mentioned how with their collaboration, The All Mighty became a two-time WWE Champion.

He also pointed out that Lashley missed out on even having a WrestleMania matchup this time without his guidance while Omos was having the biggest match of his career this weekend.

"With me, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion. Without me, Bobby Lashley doesn't even have a WrestleMania match, which I would say that Bobby should take into consideration because Omos does have a WrestleMania match. Perhaps you should reconsider your position and give me a call." [From 1:29 - 145]

MVP credited his managerial style to WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan

During the same conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 49-year-old mentioned that he draws a lot from Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. He mentioned that just like Heenan, he too was a wrestler before going on to manage talent.

"I am a disciple of Bobby Heenan. And I think what makes him the greatest manager of all time is that he was once a wrestler. So he has a very unique insight into what it takes to succeed inside the ring. Then there is the mental aspect. You need to have a certain level of mental acuity. So because of my accomplishments, there are a lot of men and women that have seen my success and understand that I know what it takes to get you there." [From 1:00 - 1:27]

MVP mentioned that his accomplishments in WWE were out there for all to see, and young talent aligned with him because they knew he could push them to the top.

