49-year-old legend advertised to return for WWE's upcoming event

Legendary WWE star and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is set to make a return to the company. The Master of 619 was put out of action back in November by his former protégé Santos Escobar.

Mysterio was coming off a loss to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel where the Maverick won the United States Championship. Escobar turned on his mentor and viciously attacked him on an episode of SmackDown. After the attack, it was reported that the luchador had suffered a torn meniscus and would be out of action for a period of six to eight weeks.

Earlier this week, WWE announced their return to Mexico for a huge live event tour. This circuit will feature two shows: July 13 in Mexico City and July 14 in Monterrey. The company also announced that Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, will be part of the tour and make appearances for fans in Mexico.

However, it is unclear at this point whether Rey will wrestle during the tour. Other stars also advertised for the event include Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio recently made a public appearance outside WWE

The legendary star recently made a public appearance at UFC Fight Night in Mexico City this past week. This appearance came at a time when there were rumors circulating about his WWE return.

Last year, Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also had a marquee match against his son Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see if Rey can make a comeback in time for a match at WrestleMania 40.

