49-year-old says he would be "insane" to reject WWE return

Several former WWE Superstars have returned to the company over the last year, including Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross. In a recent interview, Tank Toland reiterated that he would be open to working for his former employers again.

Toland is arguably best known for his run as James D*ck on SmackDown. The 49-year-old performed alongside Chad Wicks, aka Chad D*ck, as The D*cks tag team on the blue brand between October 2005 and February 2006.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Toland answered whether a future Royal Rumble appearance appeals to him:

"Hell yeah! Are you kidding me? How could anyone say no to that? I mean, you would have to be insane, man [to turn it down]." [53:51 – 53:56]

Toland has not wrestled for WWE since The D*cks lost a two-on-one handicap match against The Boogeyman. The two-minute bout aired on the February 24, 2006, episode of SmackDown.

Tank Toland has dreams about returning to WWE

Although he has not worked for WWE since 2006, Tank Toland still regularly thinks about returning one day.

The former OVW Southern Tag Team Champion even dreams in his sleep about his wrestling future:

"I don't know how many times I have actual dreams, I dream about being back up in the WWE getting another shot," Toland continued. "I must have that dream at least maybe once or twice a month where I'm getting another shot and it's one of the real lucid dreams. It's real. And I'm finally proving myself, and it's like, 'Yes, this is great.' But then of course something crazy happens like I don't have my boots." [54:04 – 54:37]

Earlier this year, Toland told a story about the time wrestling icon The Undertaker hazed his former tag team partner Chad D*ck.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.