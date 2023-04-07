49-year-old willing to return to WWE for the first time since 2006

Several WWE Superstars have returned to the company over the last year, from Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Tank Toland, aka James D*ck, is the latest former WWE star to express an interest in possibly returning one day.

Toland appeared on the main roster between October 2005 and February 2006. He is best remembered for his tag team partnership with Chad Wicks, aka Chad D*ck. The former SmackDown stars were known as The D*cks.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the 49-year-old addressed whether he would like to wrestle in WWE again:

"Yeah, I think I would," Toland said. "I think I would because for one thing, I love the business. I love entertaining, I love the physicality, I love the ability to be creative, and I'd also like the chance if it arose – this is obviously hypothetical – yeah, it would be absolutely great because there's new blood in there, there's new creative in there, there's new vibe, and I think it's a totally different place to work now." [1:06:54 – 1:07:38]

The D*cks' final WWE match aired on February 24, 2006, when they lost a two-minute handicap match against The Boogeyman on SmackDown.

How would Tank Toland fare in WWE today?

It is well known that the former WWE Superstar did not always get along with his tag team partner Chad Wicks behind the scenes. Other roster members once started a backstage fight between The D*cks, resulting in them both being fired.

Bennett Karoll @TheBennettK FORGOTTEN WRESTLING CHARACTERS PART SIXTY SIX:



Name: The Dicks



Portrayed by: Tank Toland and Chad Wicks



Gimmick: Chippendale Dancers with a very subtle name. FORGOTTEN WRESTLING CHARACTERS PART SIXTY SIX:Name: The DicksPortrayed by: Tank Toland and Chad WicksGimmick: Chippendale Dancers with a very subtle name. https://t.co/ojfBfzEC7V

If he ever returns, Tank Toland believes he still has what it takes to step into the ring with main roster stars:

"Do I think I can roll with anybody? Sure. Let me knock off a little ring rust, but yeah, absolutely. I think it would be great. I would hope that if Chad was in position to go back ever, would he drive me crazy? Probably, absolutely, I think Chad's Chad, but I think I'd also try and be a little more tolerant, and I'm hoping that he would have learned a little bit and be able to roll in the right way." [1:07:41 – 1:08:12]

Toland previously opened up about the time that Chad Wicks locked several superstars in a bathroom, including Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

Which former superstars would you like to see back on television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes