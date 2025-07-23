49-year-old wrestler who last wrestled for WWE over 15 years ago would love to make a return

WWE Superstars often make returns to the company following a stint on the independent circuit. Recently, Ken Anderson, fka Mr. Kennedy, stated that he would be interested in a role at the company and would love to make a return.

Ad

In 2009, Mr. Kennedy had his final match in the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's creative leadership and was released in May of that year. For over a decade, Ken Anderson spent his time as a wrestler on the independent circuit, giving back to the industry as a coach and veteran.

Speaking on WrestlingNews.Co's The Velvet Ropes, the former United States Champion was asked about a potential return under the new regime. The former MITB holder said he would be down for a run as he still has gas left in the tank. Moreover, he expressed that he'd even be open to coaching if needed.

Ad

Trending

"100%. Like, I've said the entire time I was with TNA and even some post-TNA, I was like, Never, never, never. I just had no desire to ever go back to WWE. I look at the lay of the land there now, and the way things are, I would definitely love to go back there... To be honest with you, I feel like I can still go. I still have some gas in the tank. But I would like to contribute in any way. I love coaching. I would love to coach," Anderson said. (From 36:20 to 37:04)

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of Ken Anderson's work

During his prime, Mr. Kennedy shared the ring with several notable names and even got wins over a few on WWE SmackDown. Apart from a notable feud with The Undertaker and Batista, Kennedy won the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 23 and was slated to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Unfortunately, an injury derailed those plans, and the former WWE United States Champion never reached the same heights in the promotion. In an appearance on Mic Check, The Undertaker spoke highly of his former rival, stating that he had an incredible on-screen personality.

"For me, personally, I loved working with guys with that [height difference] story to be told, but the one thing that has to happen is my opponent has to be ultra aggressive. Not only the incredible personality that Ken had, but that has to be there to pay it all off, and he had that," Taker said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Anderson makes a return in the future.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WrestlingNews.Co and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More