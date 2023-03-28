49-year-old WWE legend says Brock Lesnar is scared of Omos; The Nigerian Giant reacts

Omos sent a message to Brock Lesnar after manhandling him again on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. MVP also has claimed that The Beast is scared of The Nigerian Giant.

This week's edition of RAW featured a weigh-in segment ahead of Brock Lesnar and Omos' much-anticipated bout at WrestleMania 39. It didn't take long before chaos ensued, and Lesnar attempted to put Omos down. This time around, Omos got the upper hand, and Lesnar had to retreat.

Soon after, Byron Saxton interviewed MVP and Omos. The 49-year-old cut a bold promo stating that Lesnar is afraid of Omos. Here's an excerpt from his promo:

"Twice! Twice now, we've seen The Nigerian Giant dispose of Brock Lesnar. Instead of Lesnar continuing forward, he stepped back. Today was supposed to be a weigh-in, that's it. But Lesnar was so humiliated last week, that he wanted to make a statement this week... And he attacked The Nigerian Giant, so much so that he even picked up a scale. Lesnar grabbed a weapon to try to attack The Nigerian Giant. That tells me that Lesnar was scared. Have you ever seen Lesnar grab a weapon? Never!" [0:54-1:28]

After hearing what MVP had to say, Omos grabbed the mic and said the following:

"At WrestleMania, I am going to destroy Brock Lesnar." [1:56-2:01]

What did fans have to say in response to Omos' message to Brock Lesnar?

Judging by the responses that WWE's video received, it seems many fans are supporting Omos ahead of his match against The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Not many have been able to put Omos down on WWE TV so far. The Beast Incarnate has decimated some of the most intimidating giants in WWE history. It remains to be seen if he can also destroy Omos or if The Nigerian Giant stands tall when all is said and done at WrestleMania 39.

Who will win when these two behemoths meet at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

