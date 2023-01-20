49-year-old WWE veteran calls out a fan for stereotyping The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business might not have reunited as of now, but they are a hot topic amongst the WWE Universe. A fan recently created some art involving potential superstars joining the faction. MVP called out the fan for stereotyping the stable.

In 2020, MVP created one of the strongest factions in the company before the existence of The Bloodline, called Hurt Business. The group consisted of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. The faction dominated Monday Night RAW for a while.

Recently, WWE has been teasing a reunion for the group. Today, a fan made an art which included several superstars such as The Street Profits and Omos along with the stable mates. MVP responded to the fan stereotyping of the stable by adding more stars and staff members to the mix. Check it out:

"And then add Apolo and Ricochet and Trick and Melo and Kofi and Woods and Odyssey and Naomi and Teddy Long and Aja the referee and Temario from production and Tavia from Talent Relations ya momma'dem..."

MVP has previously stated the he doesn't want the group to be stereotyped as fans previously compared the stable to The Nation of Domination.

MVP could be bringing Omos to the second coming of The Hurt Business

Last year, MVP betrayed Bobby Lashley and aligned himself with the 'Nigerian Giant' Omos on the red brand. After feuding with The All Might, the two superstars went on a hiatus.

They later returned to feud with Braun Strowman. However, Strowman defeated Omos in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Over the past weeks, MVP has teased reuniting The Hurt Business.

Last week, MVP reconciled with Bobby Lashley. However, Lashley rejected his offer to team up. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, MVP came out with Omos and helped The All Mighty to become the new number-one contender.

It seems like Omos will likely be the newest addition if and when The Hurt Business reunites on RAW in the near future.

Do you want to see the stable go up against The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

