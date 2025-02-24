5 ft 8 in, 202 lb star called toughest man in WWE locker room

A popular WWE RAW star was recently dubbed the toughest man in the Stamford-based promotion. Karrion Kross believes fellow wrestler Chad Gable is "100% legit."

Chad Gable has been a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment for over a decade at this point. The 5 ft 8 in star is one of the most beloved names in the company, and many fans feel he deserves a major push.

Karrion Kross recently made an appearance on the Geeking Out With Matt Serra podcast. When asked to name the toughest star in the locker room, here's what he said in response:

“Chad Gable. So, he’s got an amateur background. He’s 100% legit. He’s won nationals and state and gold medal and stuff like that. He transitioned in to pro wrestling. I would say him, because he’s a lunatic. He’s the guy who will, you know like Mark Kerr somebody, he’ll stick his chin into the guy’s eyeball. And like, he’s definitely one of those people. He’s very calm. He’s very chill, as you’d expect from someone who’s like a master level grappler. I would guy with him.” [H/T Cage Side Seats]

Chad Gable wanted to get involved in a storyline with WWE legend Kurt Angle

In 2017, Chad Gable sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he expressed his desire to do a storyline with WWE veteran Kurt Angle. Here's what he said:

“I saw Kurt at the hotel during WrestleMania weekend, and he still trains really hard. I figure there will be sometime when he is going to stop, but after watching him train, it doesn’t look like it. Jason and I are both very excited to sit and chat with him, and hopefully pick his brain. He carved the path that we’re following, he set the example for what we want to do, and he’s the best in the world at it.” [H/T SI]

Gable has been wrestling on the WWE RAW brand for quite a while now. He currently leads the American Made stable on the red brand. Many fans still believe that Triple H will eventually give Gable a massive push somewhere down the line.

