5-person faction invades RAW following Becky Lynch's victory

Becky Lynch has been on a roll in terms of elevating superstars who previously didn't have the same spotlight. She did that to another star this week on RAW, and after her victory, a big invasion happened courtesy of a SmackDown faction.

By now, you may have guessed that it was none other than Damage CTRL. The five-woman faction was rumored to be appearing on RAW, and they didn't waste much time in wanting to make an impact after Becky defeated Xia Li.

Thankfully for Becky Lynch, her WarGames teammates Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi were one step ahead, and the babyfaces would stand tall after disposing of Damage CTRL.

This Saturday is going to be a crucial point in the story of Damage CTRL. They added two new members this month, Kairi Sane and Asuka, with Bayley looking like she will be the one to be booted out of the group.

For now, the implication is that Dakota Kai is pulling the strings, and it will be interesting to see how things play out. Becky Lynch was far from Charlotte Flair's first choice as a partner, but she was left with no other option on SmackDown.

As for Xia Li, she put on an incredible performance ahead of her NXT Women's title match against Lyra Valkyria tomorrow.

