5-time champion quietly returns to WWE after more than 3 years 

A major name quietly made her return to WWE at Evolution 2025, with her appearance grabbing the attention of fans on social media. During the ongoing premium live event, Melina was seen sitting in the crowd with several other legendary names.

Melina is one of the most decorated female performers of her generation, having won the Women's Title three times and the Divas Championship twice. Although she left WWE in 2011 after a seven-year run that began in 2004, she has continued to wrestle sporadically on the indie circuit.

Melina also makes occasional appearances in the sports entertainment juggernaut from time to time. She was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she lasted less than a minute before being eliminated by Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone).

Now, after more than three years, the 46-year-old has made another appearance for the company. She was seen sitting among the crowd at Evolution 2025. As expected, when the camera captured her, fans gave her a well-deserved round of applause.

It remains to be seen if this leads to Melina making more appearances for WWE down the line. Fans would also love to see her possibly step inside the ring again, as she competed in her first match in May 2025 after nearly three years.

