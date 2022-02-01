"Not to kill him" - 5-time champion sends a message to Brock Lesnar after his interaction with Bad Bunny

Lance Storm has sent out a message to Brock Lesnar and Bad Bunny following their interaction at the men's Royal Rumble this year.

Bunny made his return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble and eliminated two top stars, in Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler. However, his dream run came to an end the moment he crossed paths with The Beast Incarnate, who eliminated Bunny with ease.

Taking to Twitter, Lance Storm hilariously claimed if Bad Bunny offered extra money to Lesnar ahead of the Royal Rumble in order to not "kill" the popular rapper.

"A few Rumble take always. Ivory is a freak of nature. Don’t try to snatch @DanielleMoinet’s purse on the street. That woman can and will run you down in the street. Fastest entrance run! I wonder if Bad Bunny offered Brock extra money ahead of time not to kill him." - wrote Lance Storm.

In his following tweet, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion also had a few other interesting takes regarding the Royal Rumble event.

Storm praised the returning Ivory, as well as Summer Rae. The two women made their presence known by entering the women's Royal Rumble match.

Check out Lance Storm's tweet below:

Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and is headed to WrestleMania 38

At the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Brock Lesnar dropped the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley in a huge singles match between the two men.

Following interference from The Tribal Chief, who caught Lesnar with a spear and hit him with the title, Lashley picked up the bones and pinned the now-former WWE Champion.

Later in the same night, Lesnar booked his ticket to WrestleMania 38 by winning the Royal Rumble match.

In the aftermath of the show, the latest edition of RAW saw Lesnar pick Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania.

Lesnar also proposed a title vs. title match featuring the WWE and Universal Champion in a huge collision at WrestleMania.

Despite Lashley refusing to accept Lesnar's challenge, Adam Pearce went on to add The Beast Incarnate as one of the five challengers for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber.

