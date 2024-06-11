5-time champion set to compete outside WWE for the first time in six years

WWE has lately been collaborating with other pro wrestling promotions, delivering numerous surprises to fans. A five-time champion is now set to compete outside the company for the first time in six years. The name in question is Damage CTRL's IYO SKY.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Rossy Ogawa created his own promotion, Marigold, after leaving Stardom. Last year, Ogawa mentioned that he had a healthy working relationship with Triple H and that the two companies would support each other.

Today, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY sent a pre-taped message to Utami Hayashishita after the latter's match against Nanae Takahashi. The former WWE Women's Champion challenged Hayashishita, and the two are set to lock horns next month at Summer Destiny in Ryōgoku Sumo Hall.

SKY has won numerous titles in the global juggernaut including the NXT Women's Championship, the WWE Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Genius of the Sky hasn't wrestled outside World Wrestling Entertainment since 2018.

On June 17, 2018, the Damage CTRL member and Mayu Iwatani defeated Hazuki and Kagetsu at Stardom Goddesses of Destiny.

Damage CTRL's IYO SKY recently won a match on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Bayley ended IYO SKY's reign as WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Following The Show of Shows, SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL were drafted to Monday Night RAW. Hence, she did not receive a title rematch.

The heel faction tried to bounce back from their recent losses on RAW. However, Asuka got injured and went on hiatus following Backlash France. Meanwhile, IYO SKY failed to win the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament.

SKY started a feud with Lyra Valkyria after the former NXT Women's Champion defeated The Genius of the Sky in the tournament's semifinals.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY secured a singles victory over Lyra Valkyria. After Damage CTRL outnumbered the Irish star, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance came out to save her.

