5-time champion teases major move following WWE release

WWE often releases popular names or two in a year, and the released superstars wait for about 90 days before making major decisions. Recently, the multi-time IWGP Tag Team and one-time Never Openweight Champion, Karl Anderson, teased a massive move.

Ad

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made a career in Japan as a tag team. Apart from being original members of The Bullet Club, the duo has won gold all over the globe. In 2022, the two made their way back to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's new regime.

Unfortunately, they were recently released from the WWE and they're waiting for their 90-day clause to expire. Today, the former four-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and one-time Never Openweight Champion, Karl Anderson, teased a major move to Japan. He did so by sharing an old clip from their time in 2022.

Ad

Trending

While the cryptic post can have multiple possibilities, it shouldn't come as a shock for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to return to Japan for another run. After all the two became household names due to their work in New Japan Pro Wrestling before appearing on WWE television.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows do in their second WWE run?

In 2022, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE under Triple H's creative regime and reformed The O.C. with AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW to battle The Judgment Day.

Later, they added Mia Yim, aka Michin, to deal with Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, the storyline was abruptly shelved when The Phenomenal One got injured in December during a live event.

Ad

The faction went on a hiatus and returned during the annual Draft in May 2023. Later, AJ Styles was written off television due to a storyline and the faction eventually broke up when The Phenomenal One returned as a heel.

In 2024, Gallows and Anderson were moved to the developmental brand, and AJ Styles and Michin remained on Friday Night SmackDown. Earlier this year, Styles moved to Monday Night RAW, and the duo were released from the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback