5-time champion wants to face Asuka and Charlotte Flair in WWE [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Melina recently named three current WWE Superstars she wants to face.

Melina is a former WWE Divas Champion and Women's Champion. She made her debut in 2004 and was with the company through until 2011, and has also made sporadic appearances in the last couple of years.

SK Wrestling caught up with Melina at WrestleCon. We asked Melina about which current WWE Superstars she wants to face inside the squared circle. Here's who she named:

"Oh my goodness, every time I always say like... I'm still stuck with Asuka and Charlotte. I love them so much. The energy is there, the aggressiveness is there, the facial reactions... everything. I'm like 'oh, I'd love to'. There are so many women right now, they all have so much potential, Ember Moon... so many, there's too many. And that's not a bad thing, that's a beautiful thing and that's what we love seeing."

Melina on finally getting to interact with WWE fans again

Melina also opened up about being able to interact with fans once again at WrestleCon. She stressed that there was nothing that compared to being able to interact with fans face to face.

"The fans didn't disappear, I know you guys didn't disappear. The love kept coming in through social media and everything and we were still able to have contact but it's just not the same. It's not the same as being able to talk to you guys and see your faces and everything. That did affect me. Some people are like 'I'm anti-social so it is okay' but for me it all hit me all in just one moment. I knew it's coming but it hit me all of sudden where it's like I miss this, it's not the same. Even through video, even when I did video stuff and everything or cameos it just wasn't the same as interacting with you guys one on one. It's great, really great."

