5-time WWE champion claims she is "coming" for Rhea Ripley on RAW

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 11, 2025 01:46 GMT
Rhea Ripley is being targeted by a five-time WWE champion [Image credits: WWE.com]
Rhea Ripley is being targeted by a five-time WWE champion [Image credits: WWE.com]

Tonight on RAW, Rhea Ripley was seen backstage speaking to Cathy Kelley about her possible opponents for WrestleMania 41. There, she was confronted by a five-time WWE champion who claimed she was "coming" for The Eradicator.

The five-time champion in question is none other than IYO SKY. The Damage CTRL star has a bone to pick with the Women's World Champion, especially after what happened last week on RAW.

Last Monday, SKY was involved in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Liv Morgan but lost via disqualification after Rhea Ripley, in an attempt to help, attacked her former arch-nemesis. The loss left The Genius of the Sky distraught, as she blamed Ripley for costing her a spot at WrestleMania.

Well, tonight, IYO SKY made her intentions very clear. As mentioned earlier, she confronted Ripley backstage. She interrupted Mami, who was in the middle of calling Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair irrelevant, and warned her that she was "coming for her."

Ripley seemed unamused and simply said she couldn't wait and would see SKY then. However, the headline is that a SKY vs Ripley match seems to be on the cards. It's something that has many in the WWE Universe dreaming about a potential WrestleMania 41 bout.

