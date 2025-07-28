5-time WWE champion confirms unfortunate injury

A five-time WWE champion confirmed that he had suffered a major injury. The star has revealed the nature of the injury for the first time. He was interviewed at a recent baseball game, where he provided details.Chad Gable has been out for some time, and he informed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that he had an injury, but didn't reveal the nature of what had happened on WWE TV. Now, the star has confirmed that it was not part of any storyline and he was legitimately injured. He was at a baseball game, where he was interviewed about his absence and his injury.Gable mentioned that he was indeed hurt and that he had injured his rotator cuff. He said that he was taking the silver lining from the incident, and that involved being able to take time off the road to spend with his family and enjoy some downtime doing things he enjoyed. He added that these were things that he hardly ever got to do:“I’m looking at the silver lining here. I have a little injury to my rotator cuff. But what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this, go to a baseball game on a Sunday which I never get to do. So find the bright side, right?”Chad Gable as El Grande Americano has been replaced on WWE TVWhile the WWE star is injured, another name has stepped up in his place as El Grande Americano. Ludwig Kaiser is the star who has been identified as the replacement, even though the promotion has not confirmed it as part of the storyline on the show.There is a question of whether there will be two El Grande Americanos when Chad Gable returns to the ring. For the moment, this is not known at all.What happens next with his injury remains to be seen.