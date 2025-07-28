  • home icon
  5-time WWE champion confirms unfortunate injury

5-time WWE champion confirms unfortunate injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 00:46 GMT
The star is hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is legitimately hurt [Image credit: WWE.com]

A five-time WWE champion confirmed that he had suffered a major injury. The star has revealed the nature of the injury for the first time. He was interviewed at a recent baseball game, where he provided details.

Chad Gable has been out for some time, and he informed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that he had an injury, but didn't reveal the nature of what had happened on WWE TV. Now, the star has confirmed that it was not part of any storyline and he was legitimately injured. He was at a baseball game, where he was interviewed about his absence and his injury.

Gable mentioned that he was indeed hurt and that he had injured his rotator cuff. He said that he was taking the silver lining from the incident, and that involved being able to take time off the road to spend with his family and enjoy some downtime doing things he enjoyed. He added that these were things that he hardly ever got to do:

“I’m looking at the silver lining here. I have a little injury to my rotator cuff. But what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this, go to a baseball game on a Sunday which I never get to do. So find the bright side, right?”
Chad Gable as El Grande Americano has been replaced on WWE TV

While the WWE star is injured, another name has stepped up in his place as El Grande Americano. Ludwig Kaiser is the star who has been identified as the replacement, even though the promotion has not confirmed it as part of the storyline on the show.

There is a question of whether there will be two El Grande Americanos when Chad Gable returns to the ring. For the moment, this is not known at all.

What happens next with his injury remains to be seen.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
