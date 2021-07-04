5-Time WWE Champion willing to lose to Charlotte Flair in a big intergender match 

Charlotte Flair has grown to be somewhat of a polarizing figure in professional wrestling due to her constant presence in the WWE Women's Championship picture.

The most decorated female WWE superstar of all time continues to retain her position at the top of the card. Now, one iconic superstar has opened up about a possible intergender match against Charlotte Flair.

During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle rewatched an old WWE SmackDown episode and shared his thoughts on a possible intergender contest.

Kurt Angle has revealed that he would have no problem losing to a female wrestler if it involved the right talent. The Olympic gold medalist then named Charlotte Flair and admitted that he would do the 'job' for WWE's resident Queen.

Here's what the 5-time WWE Champion had to say about facing Charlotte Flair:

"Like this, I don't know, but would I put a woman over if I had to? Yes. I would. Especially someone like Chyna or, you know, even Charlotte Flair. She had so much success, you know, you can put her up against any man now, today. She is somebody I'd probably do a job for."

Kurt Angle noted that he had already wrestled Chyna and loved working with the Ninth Wonder of the World in WWE. Angle said that while Chyna was "basic" in the ring, she had an effective style that got the job done when they locked horns:

"I worked with Chyna, and I actually loved it. She was great. I mean, she was really basic but very effective, and I really enjoyed working with her."

Jackie was a wrestler: Kurt Angle comments on the WWE Hal of Famer's work

During the WatchAlong special of his podcast, Kurt Angle also had high praise for Jackie (Jacqueline), who beat Crash Holly in a singles match on the SmackDown episode of July 5th, 2001.

Kurt Angle said Jacqueline was the first female wrestler to adopt the style of her male counterparts. Jackie was ahead of her time as women were often treated as mere sex objects back then, but she was a legitimate badass who influenced a generation of wrestlers that followed her path.

Jackie might not get the recognition like her more famous peers, but the WWE Hall of Famer has many admirers in the business due to her intense in-ring work:

"She was amazing. Jackie, she was wrestling like a guy before women were doing that. In other words, Women now, they are just as good, if not better, than the guys. Back then, they were treated like sex objects. They would have bikini matches, wet T-shirt contests. Jackie was a wrestler. She was a badass, and she proved it in the ring," Angle added.

What are your thoughts on intergender matches? Strictly from just as a fantasy scenario, who would you like to see wrestle in mixed contests?

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

