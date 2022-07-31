5-time WWE Intercontinental Champion sends a message to Roman Reigns after his epic SummerSlam win over Brock Lesnar

In the aftermath of SummerSlam 2022, Stu Bennett took to Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2022 with an emphatic win over Brock Lesnar. The two men collided in a Last Man Standing Match.

Taking to Twitter, Bennett shared a photo of Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal Championship after his win at SummerSlam. The NXT 2.0 commentator wrote:

Incredible #SummerSlam. Acknowledge that.

Reigns was taken to his absolute limit by The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam. The challenger even tried to use a tractor to his advantage, however, interference from The Usos led to Reigns' victory. All three members of The Bloodline dumped the ringside carnage on top of Lesnar which prevented him from beating the referee's10-count.

The WWE Universe was highly critical of Roman Reigns' win in response to Stu Bennett's tweet

The WWE Universe was highly critical of Roman Reigns' win as they responded to the tweet above. Fans suggested that The Head of the Table wasn't capable of winning on his own and needed The Usos.

However, a portion of fans did showcase their support for the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Prior to the SummerSlam 2022 main event, it was suggested that this would be Reigns and Lesnar's final clash in WWE. Over the last few years, the two men have collided on numerous occasions, including the main event of this year's WrestleMania 38.

Reigns is now set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle show in the UK against former WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

