5-Time WWE Women's Champion reacts to Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) claiming she will retire her

Mercedes Moné has clearly been enjoying herself since leaving WWE as she looks to expand her in-ring resume in Japan and beyond! The former Sasha Banks recently called out Mickie James for a match and interestingly promised to retire the veteran star, who has now come out with the perfect response.

James and Moné worked with each other on many occasions back when they were both part of the WWE women's roster. While Mickie James was released from WWE in 2021, Mercedes Moné quit last year after failing to negotiate a new deal with the company.

Mickie James has done phenomenally well since the end of her last WWE run and, contrary to rumors of her retirement, has continued to wrestle for IMPACT Wrestling, where she is the current Knockouts World Champion.

The 43-year-old is amongst the most respected female performers in the business, and she would be game for a high-profile clash against the reigning IWGP Women's Champion, Mercedes Moné.

As expected, Mickie James had a great reaction to Moné's comments regarding a potential match, as you can view in her tweet below:

"👋 @MercedesVarnado I see you. I hear you. I love you. I respect you. I'd be honored. Try me shugs. 🤠💋 cc: @njpwglobal @njpwglobal & @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore #champvschamp #lfdt"

That's not all; Mercedes responded to James with an epic throwback GIF:

What did Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) say about a singles match against Mickie James?

During her appearance at Planet ComicCon, Mercedes Moné admitted that while Mickie James was one of her idols, she intended to end the WWE legend's career if and when they meet inside the ring in the near future.

Moné was aware that James was looking for a massive payday and sounded confident that a singles match between the two would surely be able to draw big numbers.

While we're not sure which company can realistically book the proposed showdown, the dream match could happen later this year, as Moné predicted below:

"I'm waiting for the bag, I'm waiting for Mickie James. Absolutely do I want to wrestle Mickie James! Mickie James is one of my legit idols. I definitely believe in 2023 that I can definitely make that dream come true. I definitely would love to face Mickie James and retire her a**; send her back to that rodeo and ride that horse. Bye, Mickie," said Mone. [From 13:29 onwards]

Should Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks, be the one to retire the legendary Mickie James? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes