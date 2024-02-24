50,000-strong Optus Stadium gives WWE star standing ovation despite huge loss in title match during Elimination Chamber

A WWE Superstar received a standing ovation from the crowd present in Optus Stadium at Elimination Chamber despite losing a huge title match. The name in question is Indi Hartwell.

The 27-year-old teamed up with Candice LeRae to lock horns with Asuka and Kairi Sane with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line. The match took place during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show.

Candice LeRae and Hartwell started the bout strong, and for the most part, it looked like they would win the match. The Kabuki Warriors showed their experience and ultimately retained their title as Sane pinned LeRae.

After the bout ended, Indi Hartwell received a huge standing ovation from approximately 50,000 fans present in Optus Stadium because she was wrestling in her home country, Australia.

Elimination Chamber will feature many more matches, including the Undisputed Tag Team Championship bout, where Damian Priest & Finn Balor will take on Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

The Women's and Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Matches are stacked with top names, and the show's main event will likely feature Rhea Ripley against Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship.

