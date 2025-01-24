"50/50" chance Cody Rhodes loses WWE title after 300 days, legend thinks (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble on February 1. Legendary reporter Bill Apter recently addressed whether Owens has a realistic chance of ending The American Nightmare's title reign after 300 days.

In 2024, Owens unsuccessfully challenged for Rhodes' title at Bash in Berlin and Saturday Night's Main Event. The 40-year-old stole the legendary Winged Eagle Championship from Rhodes after his most recent televised title loss. As a result, both the Undisputed and Winged Eagle titles will be suspended above the ring at the Royal Rumble.

Apter appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk alongside Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III. The Hall of Fame journalist would not be surprised if Owens ended an eight-year world title wait at the Royal Rumble. However, he also understands the logic behind keeping the Undisputed WWE Championship on Rhodes.

"Right now the possibility is a 50/50 with me," Apter said. "I just don't think that Cody is prime for a loss of the belt yet. I think the fan response to him and the merch and everything that he's selling, I just think they wanna keep that belt on him at least till WrestleMania." [2:46 – 3:10]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on Randy Orton possibly returning during the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens match at the Royal Rumble.

Has Cody Rhodes' WWE title reign stalled?

On April 7, 2024, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to become the first member of his family to hold a WWE world title. Since then, he has retained the gold against AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa.

Sid Pullar III has been impressed with Owens' recent work, but he believes the outcome of Rhodes' matches are too obvious:

"It really feels like his title reign has kinda stalled and staled. I like the KO feud but I've realized over the last week, I like the KO feud because of KO. It could be anyone in Cody's spot. It does not matter. It's Kevin Owens that's carrying this feud. Cody's feud has become very boring, very predictable. You know how everything's going to transpire." [3:52 – 4:18]

Owens and Rhodes are due to appear at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. The long-term rivals will participate in a Royal Rumble contract signing, with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels acting as moderator.

