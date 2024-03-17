50-year-old star sends warning to Bobby Lashley ahead of potential WWE return; hints there is unfinished business

Bobby Lashley is flying high on WWE SmackDown at the moment after being able to recruit a new team following The Hurt Business' split.

The Hurt Business ended after MVP betrayed Lashley and aligned with Omos in 2022. The former United States Champion and The Nigerian Gaint have been absent for several months, but it seems that The Final Testament may not be the only men that Lashley will need to look over his shoulder for heading into WrestleMania.

MVP recently shared an update on Instagram, reminding the WWE Universe about Lashley's betrayal. He also shared a song where he ripped apart The All Mighty's WWE career.

The song is entitled "Fall Mighty," and the 50-year-old star discusses Lashley's terrible run as ECW Champion and even takes shots at the fact that he is missing his hair.

MVP supported Omos in his feud with Lashley after WrestleMania 38 before the two men came up short to The All Mighty in a Handicap match at Hell in a Cell back in 2022.

Could MVP return to exact revenge on Bobby Lashley ahead of WrestleMania XL?

At present, Bobby Lashley doesn't have an opponent announced for him at WrestleMania XL, but given how many matches were announced last night on SmackDown, it could be mere days before his storyline is unveiled publicly.

That being said, MVP has been sidelined for several months and appears to be pushing for that final run in WWE before retirement, and has targeted his former friend and teammate for this mission. Omos returned to be part of the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year but has since been absent from TV.

It's unclear if MVP has shared this song to push for a story against Lashley or if this was always the plan for the former WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania.

Shelton Benjamin has been released from the company since the split, but Cedric Alexander is still part of WWE and is teasing a tag team with Ashante "Thee" Adonis. MVP could form his own version of The Hurt Business with Alexander, Adnois, and Omos to go up against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Do you think MVP should have one final WWE run? Share your thoughts and predictions for WrestleMania in the comments.

