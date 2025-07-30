51-year-old star competes in his first WWE title match after 12 years

A former Intercontinental Champion made his WWE in-ring return after five years on the latest episode of NXT. Santino Marella challenged Ethan Page for the North American Championship in the main event of the show.The last time The Milan Miracle competed in a televised singles title match in WWE was on the September 28, 2012 episode of SmackDown, which was over a decade ago. He unsuccessfully challenged Cesaro for the United States Championship.Santino Marella confronted Ethan Page last week on NXT after the latter unveiled a new version of the NA Title belt. The strap was covered with the Canadian flag. The TNA Director of Authority took a major shot at All Ego and announced that he was going to face him for the title.During the match, which took place on NXT this week, Santino took down Page with a sunset flip but got laid out with a big boot. All Ego tried to go for a Twisted Grin but got nailed with a stunner. Ethan Page hit the wrestling veteran with a roundhouse kick and went for a dive but Santino had the knees up.Santino Marella tried to hit Ethan with the Cobra but the referee got in the way. Page went for the eye poke while the official was distracted and hit a Twisted Grin to retain the WWE NXT North American Championship.