51-year-old veteran pitches for a match against Brock Lesnar, who last competed in WWE over six years ago

Brock Lesnar has dominated the world of sports entertainment for over two decades and steamrolled through every obstacle in his way, whether it is the octagon or the squared circle. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) pitched for a match against The Beast Incarnate.

In 2002, Brock Lesar made an impactful debut and took out several superstars in the process. The Beast Incarnate went on to break several records and win world championships during his time with the company. After he left the company, he went on to conquer UFC and NJPW and won more champion gold.

A while after his debut, The Beast faced one of the most decorated tag team competitors, Bubba Ray Dudley, and won. Today, Dudley shared the video of their match from 2002 and pitched an idea for a match between Bully Ray vs Brock Lesnar in 2023. Check it out:

"Bully vs The Beast 2023… Book it"

In 2016, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley had their final match for the company when they lost to the team of Sami Zayn and Neville at WWE SummerSlam 2016. In 2018, the duo entered into the Hall of Fame.

Brock Lesnar will face a top RAW star in a rematch at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar ended his long-standing feud with Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. After the event, MVP issued a challenge on Omos' behalf for a match against The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39.

The two stars finally met at the event, and The Beast was able to conquer the Nigerian Giant at the Showcase of the Immortals. After the event, Lesnar tricked Cody Rhodes and attacked him before their tag team match.

The two stars started their feud and faced each other at WWE Backlash 2023. However, The American Nightmare was able to score a pinfall victory over The Beast Incarnate after he reversed the Kimura Lock.

The two are set for a rematch in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Despite Cody Rhodes' injured arm, The American Nightmare will compete at the event to face The Beast Incarnate.

