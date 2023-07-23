51-year-old veteran could return at SummerSlam to cost Roman Reigns his title, according to WWE legend

Former WWE star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the possibility of The Rock's return during Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

In two weeks, Jey Uso will aim to achieve the impossible as he attempts to dethrone the dominant Tribal Chief. The two stars are set to collide in one of the main events of SummerSlam under the Tribal Combat stipulation. The bout was confirmed last Friday night when Reigns and Jey met for the Rules of Engagement segment on the show.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that WWE could have The Rock return and hit a Rock Bottom on Roman Reigns, allowing Jey to pick up the win. He claimed the 51-year-old's comeback could set up Rock vs. Reigns in the future while enabling Main Event Jey Uso to start his run as the new champion.

"If it's his time, you have to go with him. Honestly, another key Tribal member, I don't know if you smell what he's cooking. The Rock could come in, deliver a Rock Bottom, [and] Jey goes up for the Splash, new champ. Now you have Roman vs. The Rock for no title. And you have Jey as your champion. That's another route that you can go." [8:20 - 8:44]

Roman Reigns has not defended the title since WrestleMania 39

Over the last few months, The Bloodline has been destroyed by internal strife. However, despite the problems within the faction, Roman Reigns remains the most dominant world champion of the modern era.

Reigns' last televised title defense came at WrestleMania 39 when he bested Cody Rhodes. However, back then, The Tribal Chief had the full strength of The Bloodline behind him.

Given that Roman Reigns has not defended his title in over 100 days, it will be interesting to see if he can successfully overcome the threat of Jey Uso in Tribal Combat. Jey already pinned him at Money in the Bank 2023 and will be confident of repeating the feat at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

