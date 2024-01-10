51-year-old veteran "rightfully deserves" prominent WWE push, believes Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran on RAW is getting the fame he deserves despite being away from the business for a while now, according to legendary journalist Bill Apter.

The veteran in question is R-Truth, who recently returned to action after a hiatus. Since his return, he has been involved in a storyline with Judgment Day that is decidedly comical. His segments have been entertaining lately, leading to Bill Apter praising him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist shared his thoughts on R-Truth's new WWE character.

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him." [12:25 onwards]

Despite facing repeated rejection, R-Truth is still attempting to join the WWE faction, Judgment Day. It remains to be seen whether he will succeed anytime soon.

