51-year-old WWE Legend contemplating in-ring return

WWE Legend, D-Von Dudley, could be looking at more time in the ring if his body allows it.

Dudley and his long-time tag team partner, Bully Ray, recently appeared in the ring for IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th episode. The Dudley Boyz or Team 3D are a legendary name in the world of tag team wrestling, winning championships at every major promotion.

During an interview with PWInsider Elite, D-Von mentioned that he would be open to a return given that he was feeling much better. Regarding the promotion he would be working for, he suggested that it would most certainly be IMPACT Wrestling.

"There is no deal to be made. Nothing was talked about with IMPACT. Bubba and I talked about maybe continuing this," D-Von said. "If IMPACT said, 'Hey D-Von, we would like for you to come back and do more dates,' I would be a fool not to, if I'm healthy enough to do it."

However, the 51-year-old veteran stated that he needed to clear it up with his family. He made it clear that there is no official discussion in place around his return.

"I'm telling you, for the record, I'm not sure what I'm doing right now. I am going to take the options that might come, if they do come, and I'll make my decision then." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

The Dudley Boyz recently signed Legends contracts with WWE

A few weeks ago, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that The Dudleys had signed a Legends deal with WWE.

Despite this signing, the two stars made an appearance at IMPACT Wrestling's 1000th episode. The report claimed that the stars had some freedom to work outside the Stamford-based promotion. However, it also meant that fans would see more Dudley Boyz merchandise.

Expand Tweet

The Dudley Boyz had a great career in WWE and were inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2018.

Would you like to see The Dudleys more involved in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.