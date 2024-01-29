51-year-old WWE star grants wishes of 21 Make-A-Wish kids in a single day

A WWE veteran recently granted the wishes of 21 Make-A-Wish kids in a single day.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is one of the most respected individuals in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. The Rock recently gained ownership of his in-ring moniker and joined the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors.

In a series of tweets, Dwayne Johnson shared a bunch of videos in which he can be seen hanging out with several Make-A-Wish kids. The clips revealed that Johnson granted the wishes of 21 kids in a single day.

Possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock made his WWE RAW return for a one-off appearance earlier this year. He hinted at feuding with Roman Reigns and many fans were convinced that WWE had decided upon the WrestleMania 40 main event. Last night, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and made it clear immediately after that he was going to challenge The Tribal Chief at 'Mania. At this point, the chances of a Reigns vs. The Rock showdown at WrestleMania are seemingly almost zero.

On ESPN First Take's recent edition, The Rock opened up about wrestling Reigns:

"I'm a long gamer," he said. "I like to build. Something like this, what this is. If, myself and Roman Reigns, were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business and I love it, we could possibly put on, with us as the main event and this incredible group of men and women, we could possibly put on the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time." [H/T Fightful]

Only time will tell if The Rock and Reigns lock horns on the biggest stage. Judging by recent developments, it seems unlikely that The Rock will wrestle at this year's WrestleMania.

