52-year-old star saved from merciless assault by Judgment Day

A former champion was saved from a beatdown by The Judgment Day tonight on WWE RAW.

For the past couple of weeks, R-Truth has believed that he is a part of The Judgment Day. This has given way to some really funny and memorable moments on the show.

However, Judgment Day members did not like that Truth believed he was part of their group and attacked him constantly. These assaults didn't deter him from thinking he was part of the faction despite The Miz warning him.

Tonight on RAW, Damian Priest and his faction ran into R-Truth backstage. Priest told the 52-year-old that he is not part of the group and he is going to be executed during tonight's match against JD McDonagh.

This seemed to wake R-Truth up, and he tried to call The Miz for help, but he wasn't around. During his match against McDonagh, R-Truth brought out John Cena's wrestling moveset. But this wasn't enough to overcome JD McDonagh, who picked up the win.

Following the match, Priest and his faction ganged up on Truth and were assaulting him until DIY came out to make the save.

Expand Tweet

It looks like R-Truth may have found himself in a feud with Priest and co. Maybe now The Miz̄ will be able to go after the tag titles with R-Truth.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE