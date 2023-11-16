52-year-old wrestling veteran explains why 2023 WWE Draft is the worst in history 

Pro wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has explained why he thinks this year's WWE Draft was the worst in history.

The draft is an annual thing that happens in the Stamford-based company, which sees some superstars from Monday Night RAW moving to SmackDown and vice versa. Plus, NXT talent can get called up to the main roster, and they'd be assigned a specific brand. Those who don't get drafted at all are considered free agents and can appear on any show.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer called out the company for the way they've booked some people after the latest Draft.

"If we're talking drafts, this draft, I feel, has been the worst draft for talent preparation," Dreamer said. "For 'Hey, we're calling these people up, and we really have done not a whole heck of a lot with them.' You need to do these once talent originally gets called up, like what they did with the women on 'SmackDown.' Not that they're breaking any barriers, the tag team champs, the witches, I've seen vignettes about them, but I'm not really overly invested in them. It's been, perhaps, the worst draft in the history of WWE." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul are among the list of stars that are free agents in WWE

There are currently seven wrestlers who are listed as free agents on WWE.com, as they weren't drafted this year. Their names are Cedric Alexander, MVP, Omos, Xyon Quinn, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul.

The Beast Incarnate competed in his last match at SummerSlam, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, The Maverick dethroned Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the United States Championship.

Since they both compete on a part-time basis, they're not currently assigned to a specific brand. Brock Lesnar and Logan are major stars in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for them in the future.

Which NXT call-up are you excited about the most? Sound off in the comments below!

