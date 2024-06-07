52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer reveals his son will only make wrestling debut after a few years

A handful of second, third, and even fourth-generation superstars have been seen in WWE. We are now seeing a wave of superstars entering the business, but one Hall of Famer revealed that his son will only make his wrestling debut after a few years.

In an interview with Fightful Select, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who will be turning 53 in a few days, went into detail about his son Jacob's path to professional wrestling. Henry detailed what the future might look like for Jacob.

Jacob, who is still in college right now, is a successful amateur wrestler, with Henry revealing that he is also a three-star Football prospect. When Sean Ross Sapp asked Mark about Jacob speaking about being in wrestling, The World's Strongest Man revealed that he told his son that he would need to travel around the world for at least a year before becoming a household name in the United States of America.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Some of those countries include Canada, Australia, and Japan. For Henry, it is of paramount importance that his son learns how to exist in locker rooms while learning different styles of wrestling. Calling his son a "stereotypical second-generation wrestler," Henry said that Jacob's understanding of the business is elite, but anticipates that his debut won't happen for a few years as his son is still in college.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long explained the reason for Mark Henry's AEW exit

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry had a very fruitful time with AEW and expressed his gratitude towards Tony Khan and the entire promotion for his three years as a backstage figure. However, his time in the company is now done.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long revealed to host Mac Davis that Mark Henry left AEW because he wanted to spend more time with his son Jacob.

"Well now that's a thing I think Mark has wanted to do too. I think he wanted to be right there with his son. Be by his side, because he is really, you know. Now there's two people that really certainly love each other. I have watched Jacob grow right up with him, man, and Mark has always been a great dad, been right there for him and all, every one of his appearances, games or whatever. When Mark could make it, he was always there if he wasn't on the road. But right now, he has really got good time where he is able to be with him," Teddy Long said.

The WWE Hall of Famer may be taking a close look at what his son does while guiding him to take the best opportunities available to him, whether that is amateur wrestling, professional wrestling, or Football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback