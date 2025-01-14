53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer got bullied in his early years, claims Kurt Angle; explains what might've happened

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared a locker room with different stars and in different companies when he was an active competitor. Recently, he claimed Mark Henry got bullied in his early years and explained what might've happened.

Kurt Angle and Mark Henry didn't grow up in the same business, as they received their contracts when they made a name for themselves outside WWE. While Angle came in later, Henry allegedly took a difficult path.

During an appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Angle addressed the question of Mark Henry getting bullied in his early days. The Olympic gold medalist spoke highly of the World's Strongest Man and claimed his mysterious nature might've been the reason behind the locker room's unfair treatment.

"I don't know. To be honest with you, Mark [Henry] is a good dude. I've so much respect for him, but when he came in, I know he didn't talk a lot. Mark can be a little bit quiet at times when he doesn't know people. When he knows people, he's loud and energetic and very excited to hear. I think he kind of kept to himself, and that makes you mysterious, and that makes the boys (stars in the locker room) think this guy has an attitude," Angle said.

He added:

"That's why I think they kinda screwed with Mark in the beginning. It wasn't because of the money he got, because let's face it; the guy is the strongest man in the world. He deserves a contract like that. I just think he didn't really get to know the people, or maybe they didn't get to know him and who he really was, and I think that's why he had a difficult time in the first couple of years," Angle claimed. (From 00:40 to 01:40)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on what went wrong in his final run

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's second and final WWE run wasn't the best. Many expected him to go out following a match with John Cena. Instead, he lost to Baron Corbin and the management didn't do anything with the latter afterward.

On the same podcast, Angle agreed with the fans and critics about his last run. Moreover, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks the management should've made him compete, become the General Manager, and enter the Hall of Fame. Instead, they went the opposite way.

