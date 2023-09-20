54-year-old star claims Brock Lesnar broke his neck twice in 6 months

Brock Lesnar allegedly broke a top WWE Superstar's neck twice within a span of six months.

Kurt Angle recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and revealed that Brock Lesnar broke his neck twice in six months. Angle first explained how a month before WrestleMania, Brock broke his neck in a match. Kurt then revealed that Lesnar broke his neck once again six months later.

Back in 2003, Lesnar and Kurt Angle were two of the biggest names on WWE SmackDown. They headlined WrestleMania XIX, where Lesnar won the WWE Championship by beating Angle. Lesnar and Angle battled on several more occasions as the year progressed.

"But what's crazy is, I broke my neck again. Brock broke my neck again, six months later. He hit me over the head with a chair like this! Straight over top. You're supposed to bring it sideways so you don't have the pressure of your neck, your head going down your neck. So he hit me straight over and broke my neck again. A vertebrae cracked and... so I was out again for about... I had surgery again. I was out for about three months. I came back for Wrestlemania and I broke my neck again. So, I was rushing back before my neck was completely healed. That's what happened. I broke my neck four times in two and a half years in WWE." [5:46-6:25]

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle's feud came to an end in late 2003

By Survivor Series 2003, Kurt Angle had become a top babyface on the blue brand while Brock Lesnar was the most despised man on the roster. Team Angle took on Team Lesnar in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match at the event.

Lesnar was eliminated after he tapped out to Chris Benoit's Crippler Crossface. In the end, Benoit and John Cena were the survivors for Team Angle. Lesnar would go on to face Goldberg in his last WWE match at WrestleMania XX, before leaving the company on a sour note. He made his return eight long years later, on the post-WrestleMania 28 episode of RAW.

