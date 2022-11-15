Steve Austin was one of the biggest attractions at WrestleMania 38. Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently discussed the possibility of Austin's return to WWE and how he would book The Rattlesnake for WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, Steve Austin made a surprise comeback after weeks of being called out by Kevin Owens. He faced Owens in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 38, where he won. The next night, he showed up and hit Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee a stunner, to close the segment.

Speaking on the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett said he was excited about a potential Stone Cold return at the upcoming WrestleMania. He went on to explain how he would book Austin for his comeback as he would like him to appear on RAW or SmackDown to build his match for WrestleMania 39:

"I just think Steve, if I was booking, I would book him against a full time roster guy and really figure out how to go into it. You know, on the build up last year, I don't think there was an awful lot, but if Steve is in shape and he shows up, I can assure you Fox, Smackdown, would love to have him on a couple episodes."

The Hall of Famer continued:

"Of course RAW would love to have him on a couple episodes. But building into WrestleMania season, if you've got Rock on whatever it may be, RAW this week and Stone Cold on SmackDown, and Brock and Roman, and then you just star-stud it up, to me, it is brand awareness and Stone Cold is going to bring it man. I'm super excited personally for him." [H/T - Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see if Austin agrees to return to the company under the new management for another match at WrestleMania.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently in shape for his rumored WrestleMania match

In 2003, WWE Universe witnessed a third encounter between The Rock and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19. After the match, Austin retired from professional wrestling, and The Rock left as a full-time performer.

For several years, Austin made sporadic appearances for the company but never stepped inside the ring for a match. In 2022, he returned to the company for a match at WrestleMania 38 and won.

Fans were worried that Steve Austin would be hesitant to return to the company after the arrival of the new regime. However, the WWE Hall of Famer might be open to returning as he was seen training.

Austin is in his best physical condition, and fans are expecting him to have a match at WrestleMania 39.

