Triple H has rehired several former superstars since replacing Vince McMahon as WWE's Head of Creative in July. While the recent changes have given many wrestlers hope that they can return, Ultimo Dragon does not see a way back under The Game's leadership.

The 55-year-old is arguably best known for his work in WCW between 1996 and 1998. The high-flying superstar later wrestled for WWE, where he spent almost a year on the SmackDown brand between 2003 and 2004.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, the masked legend was asked whether he would consider a return with Triple H now overseeing creative:

"A lot of people always tell me [I should go back with Triple H in charge], but to me, it was an honor to work under McMahon," Ultimo Dragon said. "Even though he did not give me many opportunities, I learned a lot backstage about the business. I am too old to work for the WWE now."

Ultimo Dragon, real name Yoshihiro Asai, is one of the most famous luchadores in wrestling history. The Japanese star became a two-time Cruiserweight Champion and two-time World Television Champion in WCW.

What happened when Ultimo Dragon worked for WWE?

The former WCW star defeated Shannon Moore in his WWE debut on the June 26, 2003, episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. He spent most of the next year wrestling in matches on the weekly show Velocity, with limited storyline build-up.

In 2004, he competed in a 10-man Cruiserweight Open match at WrestleMania 20. Chavo Guerrero won the nearly 11-minute contest to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

Despite his advancing years, Ultimo Dragon has wrestled in more than 70 matches so far in 2022. He will compete in a tag team encounter on the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre show in San Jose, California, on Saturday.

