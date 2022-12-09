55-year-old WWE Legend confirms in-ring return following loss to Roman Reigns

We've seen many WWE superstars fall in the ring against Roman Reigns in pursuit of his Undisputed Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has vanquished every challenge put in front of him against numerous legends such as Edge, John Cena, Goldberg, etc., and held his position at the top of the mountain for two years now.

However, it seems Goldberg isn't content with a loss being handed to him by the Head of The Table as his last match in the company. The WCW icon faced off in an epic yet short match against Reigns at the Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event which saw him suffer a loss after passing out in a guillotine choke hold.

Goldberg spoke to Max Kellerman over at the 929ESPN radio show and expressed his desire not to go out in retirement after being handed a loss in his final match. He also confidently confirmed that he will be making an in-ring return sometime soon.

It hasn't been confirmed as of yet if Goldberg will be returning to WWE for one last match or whether it will take place in another wrestling promotion. Perhaps we will see another encounter between him and Roman Reigns down the line for retribution.

Goldberg has allegedly refused to take on a former WWE superstar several times

Goldberg is certainly one of the most intimidating superstars to ever step inside the ring and is usually up to take on anyone who challenges him. However, it seems that perhaps the real man behind all of the entertainment theatrics may have some other feelings regarding facing off against his imitator, Gillberg.

Duane Gill came into WWE impersonating the legendary WCW superstar in the late 1990s as a cheap cosplay imitation named Gillberg. The copycat superstar was created specifically to mock Goldberg's gimmick, which included a very comedic version of his legendary entrance and move set.

Speaking over on Rene Dupree's Cafe De Rene podcast, Gill revealed that the former Universal Champion has allegedly refused to take him on in the ring several times in the past. The former WWE Superstar also hilariously poked fun at the refusal, stating that the reason for Goldberg not taking up his challenge is because he's scared of him.

"I tell you one thing: Goldberg fears Gillberg. I've asked him many times to his face, 'Let's have this match?' and he won't do it. It's the only thing I can figure, he's scared of me. He knows I'll bust him up, man. Look out!" [0:28 – 0:43]

We last saw Goldberg wrestle in February 2022 against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. We'll have to wait and see if the WWE Legend returns for another match in the company or not.

