56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer would love to get in the ring with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns faced one of his biggest challenges as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he went up against Sami Zayn in Montreal to retain his titles. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg praised The Tribal Chief and said he would love to face him one more time.

Roman Reigns had quite a challenging year as The Bloodline has been in shambles ever since Sami Zayn was removed from the group, leading to Jey Uso distancing himself from his family.

The Tribal Chief successfully defeated Sami Zayn in Montreal but has been unable to fix the damage caused within The Bloodline. Speaking to SI, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg drew comparisons between him and Reigns. Check it out:

“If you know Roman, what he’s doing doesn’t surprise you,” said Goldberg. “He and I come from similar football backgrounds, and he, quite obviously, grew up in the business. As difficult as it was for him in the beginning, when he was kind of shoved down people’s throats, he has turned it 180 degrees in his favor."

Bill also went on to praise The Tribal Chief and mentioned that he would love to face him inside the squared circle again.

“I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time.” (H/T SI)

It will be interesting to see if Bill Goldberg returns to the company to end his career and retire from professional wrestling under Triple H's new regime.

Goldberg's last match was against Roman Reigns in WWE

Upon his second run with the company, Bill Goldberg largely dominated the roster with the exception of a few losses. He also became a two-time Universal Champion.

Bill Goldberg became one of the few superstars to win both iterations of the title. In 2020, he was scheduled to defend the title against Roman Reigns but ended up losing the title to Braun Strowman due to the Pandemic.

Later, The Tribal Chief became the Universal Champion on the blue brand and went on to have a dominant reign as champion that continues to this day. In 2022, Goldberg returned to the company and challenged Roman Reigns to a match.

The two superstars met in Saudi Arabia for a match with the Universal Championship on the line. In the end, Da Man was unable to defeat The Tribal Chief. This was Goldberg's last appearance for the company.

Do you think Roman Reigns will lose the titles at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes