57-year-old legend reveals Vince McMahon's logic behind tearing up scripts at the last minute

Vince McMahon has been in the headlines all month, although things have slightly quietened since his "hostile" takeover of WWE earlier in January. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer and legend Mick Foley revealed McMahon's logic behind tearing scripts at the last minute.

Over the last decade of McMahon's WWE tenure, there were several reports of him tearing up the script for RAW or SmackDown at the last minute and re-writing it himself. This was seemingly a frequent occurrence and was cited as the reason for the low quality of weekly programming for years.

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, 57-year-old legend Mick Foley revealed Vince McMahon seemingly believes he thrives under pressure. He also added that WWE's Executive Chairman considers last-minute changes advantageous.

"I believe that's how Vince feels he works best under pressure," Foley said. "That's his way of doing things, I think he loves the idea of shaking things up so that he can thrive. I don't know if that means he would shake things up after the Rumble, before 'Mania, or wait until afterward, but it's going to be interesting for sure." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Vince McMahon has yet to take creative control from Triple H since returning

Perhaps the biggest thing that fans dread about Vince McMahon's return to power is the possibility of him taking creative control of the product from Triple H. The Game has been praised for changing WWE programming, and while it hasn't been perfect, fans seemingly want him to remain in charge.

Triple H has reportedly had two talent meetings - one on SmackDown and one on RAW - to reassure the talent that he will still oversee the creative process. All signs indicate that he will be the head of WWE creative, but McMahon's unpredictability still leaves an air of uncertainty.

It will be interesting to see who will be in charge of WWE programming heading into WrestleMania 39. The Road to WrestleMania begins this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

